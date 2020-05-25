Mzomera says Tonse Alliance towards one-party under MCP

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has asked Malawians to vote for Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika on 23rd June 2020 fresh presidential poll so that multiparty system of government should continue.

Speaking to the media on Sunday afternoon in Chitipa district, 24th May, 2020, Regional Governor for DPP in the northern region, Christopher Mzomera Ngwira said voting for Dr Lazarus Chakwera (Tonse alliance) will take back this country to a one party system of governance.

“Tonse alliance which comprises many political parties with one torch bearer who is Chakwera, is just a sign that we are going towards one party system.”

This was the case since 1964, a thing that led to the suffering of many Malawians. We will not accept. Vote for DPP if we are to enjoy democracy,” added Mzomera.

Meanwhile, in a separate telephone interview with MCP’s spokesperson Reverend Maulice Munthari to hear the other side of the story, regarded remarks from Ngwira as kicks of a dying horse.

“DPP must know that people are tired with a government which is synonymous to corruption, violence, mediocrity. There is no way Mzomera or Mutharika can block this wind of change.” Maulice quashed.

During the rally, Member of Parliament for Chitipa North Constituency, Nickson Masebo lamented on poor road nertwoks in the district a major challenge in the district.

Masebo cited an example of Chitipa United football club which is failing to use Nthalire Stadium because of a bad road to Nthalire, as such they use Karonga stadium as their home ground which reads to high cost of travel.

