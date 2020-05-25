Mzomera says Tonse Alliance towards one-party under MCP
The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has asked Malawians to vote for Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika on 23rd June 2020 fresh presidential poll so that multiparty system of government should continue.
Speaking to the media on Sunday afternoon in Chitipa district, 24th May, 2020, Regional Governor for DPP in the northern region, Christopher Mzomera Ngwira said voting for Dr Lazarus Chakwera (Tonse alliance) will take back this country to a one party system of governance.
“Tonse alliance which comprises many political parties with one torch bearer who is Chakwera, is just a sign that we are going towards one party system.”
This was the case since 1964, a thing that led to the suffering of many Malawians. We will not accept. Vote for DPP if we are to enjoy democracy,” added Mzomera.
Meanwhile, in a separate telephone interview with MCP’s spokesperson Reverend Maulice Munthari to hear the other side of the story, regarded remarks from Ngwira as kicks of a dying horse.
“DPP must know that people are tired with a government which is synonymous to corruption, violence, mediocrity. There is no way Mzomera or Mutharika can block this wind of change.” Maulice quashed.
During the rally, Member of Parliament for Chitipa North Constituency, Nickson Masebo lamented on poor road nertwoks in the district a major challenge in the district.
Masebo cited an example of Chitipa United football club which is failing to use Nthalire Stadium because of a bad road to Nthalire, as such they use Karonga stadium as their home ground which reads to high cost of travel.
Mzomera just say the truth that campaign yasuzga ku Mpoto. We saw you being castigated by Leston Mulli in Mzimba. You have to know that the north is the epicenter of change in Malawi. It was the north that supported Dr. Banda to bring independence in Malawi. The Malawi Congress Party was started by Orton Chirwa. It was the north that supported the Bishops through Chakufwa Chihana but Muluzi hijacked the cause. It was the north that supported Bingu Muthalika. It’s the north that rose up against Bingu because of his quota system of education. It’s the north that gave… Read more »
So Mr Mzomera Ngwira had nothing tangible to say and decided to scare people into voting for DPP by saying one party rule will come back if the Tonse Alliance is voted into power? No man, Malawians know better than to believe that rhetoric. I am not sure if you would have said the same if your DPP had instead gone into an alliance with several other parties. These are politics of scare tactics exactly like played by the ANC in South Africa. They preach that if people vote for the opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) apartheid is coming back. Interestingly… Read more »
Oho. Ndiye kuti DPP sizakhalakonso mmene mutaluzilemu? Bola itathadi DPP. Mwatisowesa ntendele akanganya inu. Mzomela mzomela. Uzatha ngati makatani.
That’s true Mzomera. Puch them harder
After all Malawi doesn’t need more Political Parties, what matters is to have good governance a better Malawi for all!!!
Mzomera, you are spot on. Great thinking ahead.
Mzomera, you are right and I agree with you for confirming that if tonse alliance wins then there is no way DPP and UDF will ever win the presidency again.,,,so if you are talking about going back to one party in that context then i agree with you.
Dynasty parties never really last, so if UDF and Dppdppppppp’ DPP,
You’ve got nothing to offer foolish man. Dzanja lalemba and big NYEKHWE is coming. Agogo akomokera konko ku quarantine.
MVETSELANI
Amzomera kodi mutu umenewo muli ubingo kapena madzi madzi ??
Who at this age and era could waste his presious time campaigning for DPP which has committed catastrophic of killing Albinos ? Nepotism, Corruption , torching innocent family while asleep, undressing innocent Lady and burning some parties houses and their vehicles.
Mzomera u are crying Coz DPP itakufinya u are to join them as last resort in order to be shielded from your corrupt practices .
This time around u are all cornered and u have no where to run to.