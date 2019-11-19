Ex-Speaker says State capture extended to parliamentary committee
Former Speaker of parliament Davis Katsonga has blamed lack of transparency and corruption on failure by most parliamentary committees to conclude crucial investigations.
His comment comes at a time when the Legal Affairs Committee of parliament is probing how land for a public school at Livimbo in Lilongwe was allegedly sold to a Malawian of Asian extract and other similar cases across the country.
Taking it to social media, Katsonga says the parliamentary committees have been infiltrated by the very people committees investigate from time to time.
“As I write, I have no doubt parliamentary committees have been compromised by corrupt big business and deep state,” says Katsonga.
He says once a committee starts to look into a case, they have to concentrate on it until it is resolved.
The former Mwanza central legislator says currently, cases have been mysteriously left in mid-air without a vote or conscience on the floor of the committee, saying the chairperson and the deputy decide.
“No transparency. No vote and just as the committee is about to get to the end of their investigations and make recommendations to the people of Malawi, you hear there is another urgent matter to look into,” says Katsonga.
He says the committees have been captured by big businesses and deep state, saying this must be unraveled and stopped in the interest of democracy and justice.
Thus very true, these committees are passive, incompetent, toothless and doom which is very dangerous to our democracy, they got no agendas …no direction …no transparency, their job is only to abuse taxe payer’s money n getting bribes
When you have a head of state who receives bribes and later return some of them when he is exposed you can’t get away. Rwanda now is corrupt free because President Kagame did three things: 1) He acknowledged that there was rampant corruption that was eating national resources 2) He developed systems and strategies to deal with corruption practices and individuals 3) He fought corruption and corrupt individuals regardless of tribe of political affiliation. Now in Rwanda you can’t bribe the police or any government officer for you will be reported and arrested to be brought to court. Thats how… Read more »