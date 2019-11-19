Granny sexually abuse 3 year-old child, gets 8 year-jail term

A 65-year-old grandfather is to spend eight years in jail after he was convicted for defiling a three-year-old child in Mchinji.

The mother of the child told the court that Dickson Issah defiled the child on October 4, 2019 at Kafera village in the area of chief Mkanda in the district.

State prosecutor Eugenesio Yotamu told the court that on the said date, the parents of the child had gone away to attend a funeral ceremony.

Yotamu said Issah, who is a neighbor to the girl’s parents home, took advantage of this to defile the child.

Medical examinations at Mkanda health centre in the district proved that the girl had been defiled.

Magistrate Mtalimanja quashed the mitigating factors which Issah told the court that he was the first offender, he was elderly and was married, saying the offence was grave.

Issah hails from Chiwawula village in chief Kaluli’s area in Mangochi.

