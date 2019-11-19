Police net 4 hardcore criminals in Lilongwe

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have arrested four suspected criminals described as hardcore and are ex-convicts of Maula and Zomba maximum prisons.

Lingadzi police spokesperson Salome Zgambo said the arrest of the four follows the arrest of their suspected ring leader afew days ago.

She said the suspected criminals had been terrorizing Area 10, 11, 12 and 43 in Lilongwe.

“These arrests are a result of the arrest of their ringleader Yusuf Imedi, 27 on 6 November after a tip off,” she said.

She said the police have since recovered a number of stolen items which include tv screens, home theatres, projectors, DVD recorder, laptops, among others.

The four are Laston Gelevziyo, 31, who comes from Chakazamathu village in chief Kalolo’s area in Lilongwe, Idrissa Mtuwa, 30 who comes from Khembo village in chief Bwananyambi’s area in Mangochi.

Ali Issah, 45, who hails from Msungamoyo village in chief Kalolo’s area in Lilongwe and Laston Gogoda who hails from Nsomba village in chief Nsomba’s area in Blantyre.

