Irate villagers damage vehicle, house of nurse over death of pregnant woman

Health authorities in Dowa say they are investigating why some villagers in the district destroyed a vehicle and a house of a nurse at Bowe Health Centre following the death of a pregnant woman.

The villagers said they destroyed the property in anger after the nurse refused to wake up to help the women deliver which led to her death at another health facility where she was taken to.

Dowa district health officer Dr. Peter Makoza said his office was investigating the matter but attributed it to communication break down between the villagers and the nurse.

The incident happened in chief Chakhadza’s area where police rushed to put the situation under control although after the damage had already been done.

The nurse, identified as Semu, fled to his safety and Dr. Makoza said the hospital was providing tight security for him.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :