Irate villagers damage vehicle, house of nurse over death of pregnant woman

November 19, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Health authorities in Dowa say they are investigating why some villagers in the district destroyed a vehicle and a house of a nurse at Bowe Health Centre following the death of a pregnant woman.

Mob attack in Dowa

The villagers said they destroyed the property in anger after the nurse refused to wake up to help the women deliver which led to her death at another health facility where she was taken to.

Dowa district health officer Dr. Peter Makoza said his office was investigating the matter but attributed it to communication break down between the villagers and the nurse.

The incident happened in chief Chakhadza’s area where police rushed to put the situation under control although after the damage had already been done.

The nurse, identified as Semu, fled to his safety and Dr. Makoza said the hospital was providing tight security for him.

 

Mwana wa Anabanda Ku Joni
Guest
Mwana wa Anabanda Ku Joni

A wrong precedent has been set in this nation, that when people disagree they resort to violence. It is becoming a subculture and it is dangerous. It needs good leadership before it goes out of hand

2 hours ago