Ex-students of Salima Secondary School donate computers to alma mater

Former students of Salima Secondary School have donated six sets of desktop computers and a printer valued at about K2 million.

Speaking in an interview, the school’s alumni association president Genesis Chorwe said the donation seeks to ease challenges learners experience at the school.

“The desktop computers will assist students to learn computer skills as you know that the world is advancing technologically; hence, the need for students to learn computer at a tender age,” he said.

Chorwe said the alumni set a target to donate 14 sets of computers and have since delivered 11 sets since last year. “However, we encourage former students of different secondary schools to take up the responsibility of helping the current crop of learners in their former schools to make their learning easier,” said Chorwe. Salima Secondary School deputy head teacher Aaron Nyirongo said the school suspended computer lessons in 2017 because the three computers they had developed faults. He said the lessons resumed in 2018 after getting another donation of five computer sets from the former students. “However, the school lacks some basic necessities such as mattresses and desks. I, therefore, appeal for support from the alumni and other well-wishers,” he said. Salima Secondary School alumni donate assorted items to their school every year.

