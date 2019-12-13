Events management to go beyond connecting brides and grooms to wedding service suppliers

An events management company, We Events, eyes to go beyond connecting brides and grooms to wedding service suplliers by developing a wedding planning mobile app that will bring digital innovation to the long process of planning a wedding.

Founder of company, Tawina Mbeza — a marketer, graphic designer and entrepreneur, who runs a startup creative agency called Roadville Studio — says on the We Events app, brides will be able to receive daily tips, plan their budget, to do list and so much more.

He adds that the digital market place will be connecting Malawian brides and grooms to professional wedding service suppliers bringing a fresh approach to the age-old tradition.

“The digital platform that connects brides and grooms to professional service providers is www.we-events.co and it allows one to search for service provided by city (location), category and even price range.

“It has all service provider from those that cater for chinkhoswe, bridal showers, weddings and even honeymoon destinations in Malawi.

“Each service provider can create their own profile and put up all their business details, photos, videos, social media links, working hours and even booking dates and availability.

On Saturday, We Events will hold a Wedding and Food Expo scheduled in conjunction with Venue by Face Forward, a new conferencing and public events place based on Salima Road, 2.5km on the right after the Mchezi Road Block.

The venue accommodates engagements, wedding, anniversaries, conferences, team building, corporate training and also had a Stop Over Bar & Restaurant.

On December 6, We Events, again in conjunction with the Venue by Face Forward, hosted an exclusive business breakfast treat to some of Lilongwe’s top wedding service suppliers to impress on them to utilize its innovative Apps.

The Business Breakfast treat was spiced by a surprise entertainment provided by Joel the Magician, which Mbeza described a big hit and provided a fitting end to a splendid event.

Their first-ever Wedding Expo was held on September 1 in Blantyre in partnership with Malawi Sun Hotel, that successfully connected registered We Events suppliers to attendees, who were all engaged couples in the middle of planning their weddings.

“Styled as a fashion show, mini expo and cocktail party, our first expo has inspired as a proof of concept to execute our dream.

“Wedding & Food Expo is set to become Malawi’s premier wedding event aimed at connecting Malawian brides and grooms to professional wedding suppliers via a series of interactive activities to enhance the wedding planning and execution for couples.

“The event is a unique blend of marketing and entertainment, bringing together exhibitions, food and live entertainment.”

The Blantyre Wedding Expo was attended by 50 couples (100 guests), all would-be married couples and 15 service providers from different service categories

Mbeza said We Events works with a sales and marketing consultancy based in Lilongwe and the team has five members.

He started We Events as a digital wedding directory in April 2019 after seeing a gap in the wedding industry and the need to shorted wedding planning process

“We bring a fresh approach to an age-old tradition. We love the celebrations, the gifts, the music, the dance and most of all, we love the beauty that a wedding symbolizes — the beginning of a family unit.”

Since its official launch in June 2019, We Events has linked 100 suppliers to a total audience of 2,355 website views and 35,000 social media reach.

