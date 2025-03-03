Exclusive Interview: “Britain Must Acknowledge The 3rd March 1959 Massacre.”

Every year on the 3rd of March, Malawians pause to remember one of the darkest and most painful chapters in the nation’s history — the Martyrs Day Massacre of 1959. On this day, brave Malawians lost their lives in the struggle for independence from British colonial rule. Renowned governance and human rights advocate, Undule Mwakasungula, speaks to George Mhango in this exclusive interview. _______________________________________________________________________________________

Why does Malawi commemorate Martyrs Day on 3rd March?

The British colonial authorities declared a State of Emergency in Nyasaland, now Malawi, to suppress growing nationalist movements. The response was brutal — resulting in the killing of over 50 Malawians and the imprisonment of many others, including prominent nationalist leaders like Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda, Orton Chirwa, and Kanyama Chiume. This day marks the ultimate price paid by brave Malawians in the pursuit of freedom.

What does this day symbolise?

3rd March symbolises sacrifice, courage, and the unwavering spirit of Malawians who stood up against colonial oppression. The tragic events of this day played a pivotal role in accelerating Malawi’s journey to independence, which was eventually achieved on 6th July 1964. It serves as a constant reminder of the high price of freedom and the resilience of the Malawian people.

The day teaches us the importance of unity, patriotism, and sacrifice. The men and women who defied colonial rule knew the risks, yet they refused to surrender. Their bravery reminds us that freedom is never handed over freely — it must be fought for, protected, and cherished.

Moreover, the commemoration highlights the power of collective action. The fight for independence was not led by one person alone — it was a movement of many. People from different regions, backgrounds, and communities stood together to demand their rights. Today, as we face various national challenges, we must embrace this same spirit of unity.

What questions should Malawians be asking themselves today?

Reflecting on 3rd March, we must ask ourselves: Are we truly upholding the values that our forefathers fought for? Are we safeguarding democracy, justice, and human rights? True independence is not just about political sovereignty — it must also encompass economic freedom, equal opportunities, and good governance.

The fight against corruption, inequality, and poverty requires the same determination that our forebears displayed. Every Malawian must embrace the spirit of patriotism and work collectively to build a better future.

Should Britain take responsibility for the 3rd March massacre?

Absolutely. The events of 3rd March 1959 were a tragic display of colonial brutality — a clear violation of human rights. Innocent Malawians were killed simply for demanding their freedom. These atrocities were unjustifiable then, and they remain unjustifiable today.

Over the years, Britain has acknowledged its colonial-era atrocities in countries like Kenya, where victims of the Mau Mau uprising received compensation. The same has been done in other former colonies. Malawi deserves the same recognition.

The British Government must issue a formal apology and offer compensation to the families of those who were killed, injured, or imprisoned. This would be an act of justice, accountability, and historical redress. True friendship between Malawi and Britain requires honesty and acknowledgment.

How should Malawi ensure this history remains alive?

Education is key. Schools must continue teaching the significance of 3rd March so that younger generations understand the sacrifices made for our freedom.

Civil society organizations must amplify the voices of the victims’ families and advocate for justice. Government institutions should also actively engage the British Government to seek formal acknowledgment and compensation.

Any final words?

As we commemorate Martyrs Day, we honour the bravery of those who sacrificed their lives for Malawi’s freedom. However, remembrance alone is not enough — justice must be served. The British Government must acknowledge the injustices committed on 3rd March 1959, just as they have done in other countries.

This is not just about history — it is about justice, dignity, and doing what is right. The spirit of those who fought for our freedom must live on in our collective efforts to build a more just, equal, and prosperous Malawi.

