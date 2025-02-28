Chakwera Raises Internship Stipend to K150,000, Allocates K2 Billion for Youth Innovation Fund

In a landmark move aimed at addressing youth welfare and economic empowerment, the Malawi Government has raised the monthly stipend for beneficiaries of its Internship Programme from K80,000 to K150,000 in the 2025/2026 national budget, while allocating K2 billion to the Youth Innovation Fund. The significant increase comes as part of President Lazarus Chakwera’s broader commitment to supporting youth development and reducing unemployment in the country.

The raise, announced by Finance Minister Simplex Chithyola Banda in Parliament, signals the government’s recognition of the vital role young people play in national development. The program, which absorbs thousands of unemployed graduates into various government departments, had faced criticism in recent years over the inadequacy of the previous K80,000 allowance in the face of rising living costs.

“This increment is not just about money — it is about restoring dignity to our young people as they offer their skills to serve the country,” Chithyola Banda said.

Beyond the stipend hike, the government has also allocated K2 billion to the Youth Innovation Fund — a facility designed to provide capital to youth-led businesses and innovative startups. The fund aligns with President Chakwera’s vision of turning Malawi into a nation of “job creators rather than job seekers.”

Since coming into office in 2020, Chakwera has consistently preached the gospel of economic liberation for the youth, making them central to his administration’s development agenda. The President has championed initiatives such as the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) and the Jobs for Youth Programme, aimed at equipping young people with skills, capital, and opportunities to thrive.

