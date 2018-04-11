Exclusive look at Suffix ‘Before I Sleep’ album tracklist

Gospel Hip Hop artist, Suffix late on Tuesday at 7pm shared the official artwork for his anticipated ‘Before I Sleep’ album dropping May 5th at a yet to be disclosed venue in Lilongwe.

The photo shoot for the album cover was done by Daniel Mtombosola and renowned photographer Kay Phanga while the design is award winning graphics designer Simon Banda’s work.

Suffix says “The album is a testimony to one’s confused about life trials, struggle and tribulations. There is hope in every chaos, seek God whilst he is found.” he says.

“I would like to inspire, encourage and challenge people to be who GOD created them to be and through my story, let them know that there is hope in all struggles, trials and tribulations.” he says.

What most did not see when the cover art dropped was the tracklist which we got exclusively.

‘Before I Sleep’ is a 15 songs solid body of work which has taken a year to work on. He describes the creative process as “Crazy, challenging and amazing at the same time.”

“This has been the most challenging project ever. But I am learning to trust the process and move on my pace without being pressured so it was a good experience.”

With numerous guest appearances both on the local scene and international; some secural artists but Suffix says he has no problem working with them ” It was all good.”

The Nyasa Music Awards 2018 Gospel nominee took time to address awards in general saying “I think we have to appreciate when we are being recognised thumbs up to the organisers.”

“But I would urge them to pay attention when 80% of the masses is having problems with the criteria being used to nominate or award artists. Otherwise it is fun and interesting.”

The “Before I Sleep’ album tracklist gives credit to everyone who worked on the album and it is phenomenal.

Here is the official track list with full credits

1. Intro feat. Q Malewezi

2. Ghetto Ndi Nyatwa ft Sho baraka (prod. by Blage)

3. Chilobwe ft Tamarah & Kelvin Sings (prod. by Blage)

4. Unspoken feelings (prod. by sticky stax)

5. No Formula ft Tio (LotaHouse) (prod. by Blage)

6. 12 Hours ft Saint(prod. by Sticky stax)

7. Hiphop (prod. by Blage)

8. Tough love ft Esther Chungu (prod. by Dahlie beats )

9. Cholinga (prod. by Blage & Labrats)

10. Nyasa Bars ft MistaGray & Dahlie (prod. by Dahlie beats)

11. Save me ft Lilly Million (prod. by Dynamike and Manje)

12. Kwanu Nkwanu (prod. by sticky stax)

13. Kutali feat Pompi (prod. by Blage)

14. Kwathu ft Zyuga (prod. by Chance)

15. Amamva ft Kelvin sings (prod. by Dahlie beats

15. Creator

Suffix says he thinks his management, Letswai might put out another single before the album official launch.

