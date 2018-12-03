Exit Doronthy Ngoma, enters Simeza: Malawi nurses organisation elects new office bearers

National Organisation for Nurses and Midwives (Nonm) have elected new office bearers with Shouts Simeza the Principal for St John of God Nursing College in Mzuzu given the mandate to govern the operations of the organisationas as its president for the next four years.

Simeza replaces veteran health advocate, Dorothy Ngóma who has served the organisation both as an executive director and president for many years.

In his acceptance speech after being elected, Simeza promised to prioritize issues affecting the welfare of nurses and midwives in Malawi for their socio-economic wellbeing of citizens/

“I would like to thank each one of you for entrusting me with this position in the next four years. I did not have a manifesto during my campaign period for I knew my manifesto is with you colleagues. I will therefore, along with my committee engage you to develop action plans on how we should operate as a union,” he said.

He said NONM will strive to complement government’s efforts in supporting and at the same time providing quality health care services to Malawians.

“We will also advocate and lobby government to address some of our concerns as nurses and midwives in Malawi while maintaining our professionalism as well,” said Simeza.

Speaking when he opened their conference, Minister of Health and Population, Atupere Muluzi said NONM is a great partner to the Malawi Government, particularly the Ministry of Health, through the support it renders to Malawians.

“Your membership which is available in government, private and Christian Health Association of Malawi (CHAM) Hospitals plays a crucial role in delivering quality patient care,” said Muluzi.

Apart from Simeza being elected as president,others included; Hanna Mtemangómbe (1st Vice President),Osman Assan (2nd Vice President),Tawile Boko (National Treasure),Tuwepo Mwitha (Vice National Treasure) and Febby Magawa, Alufeyo Chirwa, Violet Bandawe, Dunken Kwaitana and Memory Saidi as Zone Chairpersons for Northern region,Central East,Central West,South West and South East zones respectively.

About 3000 delegates from all the zones in Malawi attended the indaba.

