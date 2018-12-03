Stop using State House money for DPP functions — Trapence

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) national deputy chairperson Gift Trapence has told President Peter Mutharika to stop using State House for partisan Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) functions, saying this was illegal.

Trapence said this after Mutharika hosted his ruling party cadres at Zomba State House for a fundraising event for the DPP in the Eastern Region.

“The party can find a private place for such partisan events, say they can book hotels but not using the State House, this is abuse of tax payer’s money. The house was built using tax payer money and it is rehabilitated using tax payer money,” said Trapence.

He said DPP continues to abuse public resources for partisan errands, saying the party continues to use government vehicles to ferry supporters for partisan political rallies.

“He (the president) is breaking the law. There is a red line between government and party functions,” said Trapence.

The activist therefore said there should be a law which should outlaw the use of government resources be it residences or vehicles for partisan political errands.

“We don’t want our leaders to continue abusing public resources,” said Trapence.

On accusations by Mutharika that the opposition and civil rights activists have failed to oust him from power through demonstrations, Trapence said peaceful demonstrations are Constitutional rights of every Malawian.

“Even if we do it every day, there is no problem as long as we follow the law,” he said.

Trapence then said another demonstration is in the offing should Mutharika fail to respond to the petition which the civil society organisations presented to the Office of the President and Cabinet.

