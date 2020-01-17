Exit Mwenda, enters Humba as CAF match commissioner

Ex-Football Association of Malawi (FAM) vice president James Mwenda has been removed from the list of CAF Match Commissioners for the year 2020-2021.

He has since been replaced by Southern Region Football League (SRFL) Chairperson Raphael Humba.

The development comes just after one month since Mwenda lost the position of FAM president during a highly contested FAM polls held in December 2019.

The list of casualties also includes FAM Referees Development Officer Maxwell Mtonga, former National Womens Football Association Chairperson Severia Chalira and female referee Martha Nyekanyeka.

The three have been replaced with Patrick Kapanga [National Referees Association Chairperson], Suzgo Ngwira [National Women’s Football Association Chairperson] and Anne Mseteka [National Women’s Football Association Deputy Chairperson].

Reacting to the news, Mwenda said the development has not come as a surprise as the FAM President Walter Nyamilandu is trying to reward his lieutenants whom he coaxed to vote for him during the December 2019 FAM polls.

“However, I am not bitter. In Malawi that is how football politics work. As I said, I am concentrating on other things now and I know that all the positions I had in football would be taken away from me” Mwenda is quoted by The Nation daily newspaper.

Mwenda lost the candidacy to Nyamiladu during the heated December 2019 polls.

On his part, Nyamilandu described the reshuffle as normal.

He said Mwenda is no longer active in football administration hence the need for change.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :