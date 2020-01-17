FA Malawi to enforce minimum wage for players

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) says it will enforce the minimum wage for players playing in the top flight Super League through the Club Licensing starting from the 2020 soccer season as per the Malawi government guidelines.

This was disclosed at the association’s first Executive Committee meeting of the year 2020 which took place on Wednesday 15th January 2020 at the Sunbird Nkopola in the Lakeshore district of Mangochi.

On the other end, the decision has also forced FAM to peddle back and delay in raising the surety that Super League clubs pay as part of club licensing.

FAM earlier announced that the surety fee will be raised from K 1 million to K 3 million a decision most clubs and soccer commentators bemoaned looking at how the domestic clubs are already struggling financially.

It was also announced that FAM will undertake urgent renovation and upgrading of Luwinga Technical Centre in Mzuzu.

The works at Luwinga will, among others, include the construction of a brick fence, renovation of the playing field and the furnishing of offices and hostels.

It is reported that the facility is being targeted to host the first FAM residential Football Academy once completed.

