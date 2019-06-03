Expert exposes weaknesses in Malawi public health sector

A health expert has exposed daring weaknesses and anomalies in the public health sector which keeps away patients seeking medical attention.

Rodgers Kumaliro Phiri said a health report compiled by Art and Global Health under Umunthu project shows that late reporting for duty, absenteeism, harassment of patients and demand for pay by medical personnel are some of the reasons some people stay away from public health sector institutions.

He said the report is meant to improve the situation in the public health sector.

“We will be sharing the report with the authorities as well as all stakeholders in the health sector so that the situation improves in the public health sector,” said Phiri.

Malawi, with most population living below the poverty line, depends on the public health institutions for medical attention.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :