Exploits University revokes a degree from its former student for burning her academic qualification on social media
One of the county’s leading private university, Exploits, has revoked a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration (BBA) which the institution awarded to Bridget Thapwile Soko after she burnt her degree on social media.
Soko filmed herself on TikTok burning her degree she obtained from Exploits University in frustration for not getting a job since she graduated some four years ago.
The development follows a recorded video clip that went viral on social media few weeks ago showing Soko burning the certificate due to unemployment.
In the clip, Soko said she decided to burn the degree and keep her marriage certificate instead because no institution was giving her a job opportunity to engage her or even invite her for a job interview despite having a degree.
But Soko’s frustration that led her to burn her degree has frustrated the Exploits University who have since revoked the degree from her.
“We have learnt with disappointment that you recorded a video clip burning a degree that we awarded to you upon completion of your studies with Exploits University and posted on social media.
“It is our interpretation that you did this to disgrace and tarnish the image of the university,” reads part of the letter addressed to Soko signed by University President Dr. Desmond Bikoko dated 21st October, 2022.
“The university is therefore revoking the degree of business administration awarded to you. Our decision will also be made public through the media.
"Consequently, you are no longer a graduate of Exploits University and as such your degree certificate is invalidated with immediate effect."
I think this proves that Exploits University lives up to its name and exploits its students. No reputable university whatever stoop to such level. The university ought to reinstate her degree and make a statement that it acted childishly and emotionally. The board should also fire President Dr. Desmond Bikoko for authoritarian and and unpresidential behavior.
Chibwada chimalanda
The punishment is too stiff.
He is the owner and president. This shows that the degree is not of poor quality. Employers are rejecting Exploits University degree. People are rejecting the university degree
Which degree are they revoking? Are they revoking the ashes? The fact remains: a frustrated Exploits University graduate burnt a ‘useless’ degree she obtained from the institution as she could not secure even an interview for four years since graduation.
Give her back her tuition fees then
Too much expectations to be employed after graduating from tertiary institutions yet the skills gained from school is capable of changing our lives by doing the best we can to establish something better to the world. The little we do brings out the best
The University needs to exercise leniency over the student. Her problem is not the degree itself but unemployment. To revoke the degree is double punishment.
This raises questions, if the University counsels its students how they should handle real life situations.
Praying that they will reverse the decision as it does not help their graduate!
Then they must give her back all the school fees she paid
It does not make sense guys!!!, you cannot revoke the Degree, she acted in protest for not helping her. My argument is that when people protest always there is anger that makes it a protest. Therefore, they burn party flags, country flags, clothes that have certain figurines on it no revocation is done for such unruly behaviour as such this studen’ts Degree must be restored.
She must go to court if not done so. We can contest within the law.
What if its the copy of her original Degree, , , , they have hastened their decision otherwise she paid fees to get that paper else they will have to pay her back.
Anangowotcha degree yokhayo akanabweranso kuzayatsa th so called University kkkkk