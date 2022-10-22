Exploits University revokes a degree  from its former student for burning her academic qualification on social media

One of the county’s leading private university, Exploits, has revoked a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration (BBA) which the institution awarded to Bridget Thapwile Soko after she burnt her degree on social media.

Soko filmed herself on TikTok burning her degree she obtained from Exploits University in frustration for not getting a job since she graduated some four years ago.

The development follows a recorded video clip that went viral on social media few weeks ago showing Soko burning the certificate due to unemployment.

In the clip, Soko said she decided to burn the degree and keep her marriage certificate instead because no institution was giving her a job opportunity to engage her or even invite her for a job interview despite having a degree.

But Soko’s frustration that led her to burn her degree has frustrated the Exploits University who have since revoked the degree from her.

“We have learnt with disappointment that you recorded a video clip burning a degree that we awarded to you upon completion of your studies with Exploits University and posted on social media.

“It is our interpretation that you did this to disgrace and tarnish the image of the university,” reads part of the letter addressed to Soko signed by University President Dr. Desmond Bikoko dated 21st October, 2022.

“The university is therefore revoking the degree of business administration awarded to you. Our decision will also be made public through the media.

“Consequently, you are no longer a graduate of Exploits University and as such your degree certificate is invalidated with immediate effect.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!