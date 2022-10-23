First Capital Bank donates K3.5m towards Stroke Support Organisation

FCB head of marketing Twikale Chirwa told journalists that the donation is one of the corporate social responsibilities the bank does in the health sector.

One of Malawi’s leading commercial banks, First Capital Bank (FCB), has donated K3.5 million towards Stroke Support Organisation (SSO) as one way of helping support the operations and initiatives of the organization.

“We believe that we can only do well in our business if we have healthy customers; hence our efforts to support the health sector time and again,” Chirwa said.

SSO executive secretary Dr. George Chimatiro, who received the donation, said the funds will go a long way in solving the organization’s day-to-day challenges.

“Stroke continues to affect many people in Malawi, and we will use part of these funds to help in public sensitization campaigns,” said Chimatiro.

Meanwhile, on Friday two customers won one Million each with eight others walking away with various prizes in the Bank’s ongoing ‘5 Mita Ipite’ promotion.

Malika Tayub and Lemond Golden won one million kwacha each for the August and September draws respectively. Two others won K500 000 each while six got away with smartphones.

According to Chirwa, the promotion is for their customers to deposit, save but also transact.

“We now have thousands of entries for the period that we have run the promotion. So, we are satisfied with the deposits and transactions that have come because of this promotion,” said Chirwa.

For one to win in the promotion, customers have to make two digital and two ATM card transactions plus keeping a minimum of K20, 000 in an account for the six months of the promotion.