Exploits University  says  2021 intake in progress

Lilongwe-based Exploits University which opened its doors in 2010 has announced that the enrolment is in progress for the January to July 2021 intake.

Accredited by Malawi Government as an institution of higher learning in the country, Exploits University programmes are based upon current and expected demand for business and management.

The university is registered, approved and accredited by the National Council for Higher Learning (NCHE).

The institution has graduated 3000 students since inception.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, the university’s marketing executive Ashraph Partridge said the institution will continue offering good quality education to ensure that the students graduating from it are marketable.

“We will continue doing business unusual by offering quality education amid Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Partridge said the university will take all Covid-19 preventative measures seriously to ensure students and members of staff are protected from the pandemic.

“To us, we believe the lives of our students and staff is of outmost important, that’s why we have put all the precautionary measures in place”.

Currently the university is enrolling for the January-June 2021 intake with normal entry of a 4 year programme for undergraduates, and mature entry at second or third year.

The university has several mode of learning to suit student’s schedules. The mode of learning includes fulltime classes, evening, weekend and open distance learning (ODL). Some of the programmes being offered include:

Diploma in Management Studies

Bachelor of Business Administration

Bachelor of Accountancy

Bachelor of arts in Human Resources

Bachelor of Health Systems Management

Bachelor of Arts in Logistics and Supply Chain Management

The university also offers postgraduate programmes of Masters and PhD.

Partridge has since encouraged students seeking to further their education to come in large numbers since the university is registering for 2021 intake. Partridge said the good news is that students are allowed to pay fees in installments.

For more information call/WhatsApp: +265 998 955 220 or email [email protected] or visit their website www.exploitsmw.com

