Exposed: Malawi’s political party leadership still dominated by men, undermining gender equality efforts

Malawi’s political landscape continues to be marked by a stark gender imbalance in its leadership structures, with men still occupying the majority of top positions across the country’s major political parties. Despite the growing calls for gender equality and the promises of progressive policies, women remain woefully underrepresented in political decision-making roles, with men dominating the ranks of party executives, national governing councils, and key leadership positions ahead of the 2025 general elections.

A recent analysis of political party conventions and executive committee compositions reveals a stagnant gender representation, with women holding only an average of 27 percent of seats in the National Executive Committees (NECs) of Malawi’s largest political parties. This troubling statistic underscores a persistent patriarchal hold over political power and raises serious concerns about the country’s commitment to achieving gender equality in the political sphere.

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP), the ruling party, has made some strides in female representation, with 25 percent of its 72-member leadership positions filled by women. However, this figure remains disappointingly low given the party’s claims of promoting gender inclusivity. The opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), under the leadership of former president Peter Mutharika, fares even worse, with women occupying only 9 out of 36 seats in its National Governing Council—a mere 25 percent representation.

Meanwhile, other parties like the United Democratic Front (UDF) and United Transformation Movement (UTM) have slightly higher female representation at 32 percent and 26.8 percent, respectively. However, these figures still fall short of what is needed to achieve a balanced and representative political system. Only a few smaller parties, such as the People’s Party (PP) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), are showing more commitment, with women occupying 38 percent and 60 percent of their leadership positions, respectively.

Despite these positive examples, the overall picture is one of deep imbalance, where male-dominated leadership structures continue to control the political narrative and decision-making processes that will shape the country’s future.

At the heart of the issue lies a deep-seated patriarchy that governs Malawi’s political culture. The Coalition for the Empowerment of Women and Girls chairperson, Hellen Chabunya, argues that the current state of gender representation in party leadership is a clear reflection of entrenched patriarchal systems that continue to limit women’s opportunities in politics.

“The leadership structures of these parties are controlled by men, and this is reflected in the lack of women in key decision-making positions,” says Chabunya. “The political landscape is not conducive for women to rise to positions of power, and that is why we continue to see such minimal representation.”

In a country where more than half of the population is female, it is unconscionable that political parties continue to exclude women from the corridors of power. Despite some parties introducing initiatives like halving nomination fees for women candidates, these efforts are far from enough to address the systemic barriers women face in accessing leadership roles within their parties.

The underrepresentation of women in political party leadership has far-reaching implications for the visibility and success of female candidates in the upcoming elections. Political analysts warn that without adequate female representation at the leadership level, women will continue to struggle for adequate support, resources, and recognition as potential candidates in national and local elections.

“If women are not present at the top levels of political parties, it’s almost impossible for them to be taken seriously as candidates,” says Viwemi Chavula, Executive Director of the Centre for Civil Society Strengthening (CCSS). “This lack of representation impacts their ability to secure party nominations, funding for campaigns, and the support of party structures.”

Chavula adds that Malawi’s efforts to achieve gender equality in governance will continue to be undermined if these deep-seated inequalities are not urgently addressed. He stresses that legal reforms, such as gender quotas, are urgently needed to ensure that women are not excluded from political leadership and that their voices are heard in the decisions that affect the future of the nation.

As Malawi heads towards the 2025 elections, it is clear that the lack of women in leadership roles presents a major obstacle to achieving inclusive and representative governance. The Gender Equality Act, which calls for 60:40 gender representation in public service, has not yet been fully realized in political parties, and gender quotas—though suggested—have not yet been implemented across party lines.

With overwhelming male dominance in party structures, political parties must take immediate action to ensure that women are not left behind in the run-up to the elections. Deliberate interventions, such as internal quotas, must be introduced to ensure that women are given equal opportunities to hold leadership positions within their parties.

It is no longer enough for political parties to claim they support women’s participation in politics; they must prove it through action by reforming their internal structures and prioritizing gender equality at all levels of leadership.

