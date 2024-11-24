Youth for Action Campaign demands apology from NRB for failing limited ID registration

Youth for Action Campaign (YAC), which Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) registered as one of the 116 accredited civil society organisations (CSOs) by to conduct civic and voter education for the September 2025 General Elections, has observed that Phase II has failed to register some eligible voters due to failure by National Registration Bureau (NRB) on national ID processing.

In a press statement issued by Executive Director, Caesar Jackson, YAC — which is also accredited to be an electoral observer with 30 roving observers across the country — thus recommends that the NRB should apologise to the general public for failing to register people for the national ID at each and every centre and should explain as to why they failed to register to do so.

The CSO also asks MEC to consider repeating Phase II as it has failed to register some eligible voters due to the NRB failure and that the High Court ruling should be respected and reflected in all related voter registration activities.

YAC quotes the High Court judgment of Civil Case NO 130 of 2024, that was delivered on October 25, 2024, that ordered NRB “to immediately take steps and put in place adequate mechanism that would ensure that persons who meet the eligibility criteria set by section 77 of the Constitution and present themselves at the Malawi Electoral Commission’s (MEC) registration centres, but do not have proof of eligibility issued to them by NRB, are assisted to register in its database and given a unique identifier in line with the requirements of Section 12 of the Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Government Elections Act and in then allowed to register as voters thereafter with MEC..”.

As a response, YAC observes that NRB issued a statement on October 26, 2024, which it quotes: ‘NRB will, as a matter of urgency open additional centres to assist Malawians who may have not yet registered for the national ID, to register and be issued with a unique ID and proof of registration’.

“In addition,” says YAC, “on 10th November, 2024 there was another public statement from NRB when the voter registration had just begun on 9th November 2024 without the ID registration exercise taking place.

“The statement, in its second paragraph reads: ‘NRB is further informing all eligible citizens requiring national identity registration that ID registration services are available at all voter registration centres. All citizens will be assisted at every centre’.

“However, against all these public statements made by the NRB, YAC has found something different. For instance:

1. Some centers’ did not register people for a national ID; [primary schools of] Chisemphele, Nthembwe, Matipa, Kanyata in Kasungu; Jalawe, Kakuyu and Chiweta in Rumphi; St. Maria Goreth, Mtetete CDSS, Kalambwe Primary, Nkhata Bay ADMARC, Nkhata Bay Prison in Nkhata Bay; Ndangopuma, Domasi, Chikupira, Matiti, Naming’azi in Zomba, to mention but few.

2. In some areas, people were being advised to wait for five days after registering for an ID, which means those who went to register for a national ID at a voter registration centre any day from November 18-22 were unable to register with MEC. For instance, at Chinamwali Market in Zomba.

3. Few centres were made as reference point for instance; Kamilaza in Kasungu, Chinamwali in Zomba. At these centres, some people were unable to register in the voter registration as they were told that despite registering for an ID, the system failed to recognise — hence many failing to register with MEC.

4. Long distance: People were being forced to walk for a long distance to get registered for an ID. It could take one walking about 10-12km to get to Kamilaza Primary School from other centres. This does not reflect what NRB promised Malawians on 10th November 2024.

YAC further observes that “a large number which is affected are the youth, who make 70% of the total population hence, denying them their right to vote leading to increased voter apathy”.

YAC concludes by appreciating “the good cooperation from NRB and MEC in their conduct and activities ahead of 2025 General Elections”.

MEC commenced the Phase II of the voter registration from November 9-22 in Nkhata Bay, Rumphi, Likoma, Dowa, Kasungu, Kasungu Municipality, Mchinji, Blantyre, Blantyre City,Zomba, Zomba City,Ntcheu,Thyolo and Luncheza.

At the conclusion of Phase I on November 3 in 14 Councils of Balaka, Chiradzulu, Chitipa, Dedza, Karonga, Machinga, Mulanje, Neno, Nkhotakota, Ntchisi, Phalombe, Salima, Karonga Town and Mzuzu City, MEC announced a preliminary report that a total of 2,224,307 people registered of which 891,777 male and 1,332,530 female — this represents 40% and 60% of the total number of registered voters respectively.

In comparison with the projected total number of people in the Councils, aged 18 years and above in 2025, which according to the National Statistical Office is 3,423,066 (1,573,579 male and 1,849,487 female), the number of registered voters under Phase I represents 65% of the projected population.

Disaggregated by gender, 56.7% of the projected male population has registered with 72% being the female population have registered.

However, MEC Chief Elections Officer, Andrew Mpesi emphasised that the figures were preliminary and the public “must exercise caution on their use”, saying: “Since the data has not been cleaned, figures may slightly change if duplicate registrations are discovered and the public will be informed about the same.”

The Commission said it will upload detailed figures of the preliminary number of registered voters for each centre, ward and constituency through its website: www.mec.org.mw.

