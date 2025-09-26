Exposing the Propaganda: The Truth Behind MBC Staff “Threats”

Over the past few days, a carefully crafted narrative has been circulating, alleging that staff members of the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) are receiving threatening phone calls.

But scratch beneath the surface, and the story collapses. What we are witnessing is not intimidation of journalists but a propaganda stunt designed to mislead Malawians and shield a few individuals who abandoned professionalism in favor of partisan politics.

The Background

The controversy began immediately after the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) announced the victory of President-Elect Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika on Wednesday. Instead of fulfilling their constitutional duty as public broadcasters, certain MBC employees—Mayeso Chikhadzula, Blessings Cheleuka, Blessings Kanache, and Timothy Kateta—took a defiant political stand.

Guided by the influence of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) sympathizers such as George Kasakula, these individuals openly refused to air or produce stories covering the President-Elect.

Acts of Sabotage

What happened next was more than unprofessional—it was sabotage. Critical SD cards and external hard drives containing footage of President-Elect Mutharika were deliberately withheld. By doing so, these staffers attempted to suppress coverage of the duly elected leader, denying Malawians access to balanced and factual reporting.

This was not journalism. It was a betrayal of public trust and an assault on the mandate of MBC as a national broadcaster that belongs to every Malawian, regardless of political affiliation.

Playing the Victim

When their colleagues confronted them over this conduct, the accused staffers staged a counter-narrative. Suddenly, claims of harassment and threats emerged. Phone calls were made, whispers of victimization were spread, and the story was flipped on its head.

Yet the so-called “threats” are nothing more than fabrications—a smokescreen meant to cover up their refusal to carry out professional duties. Instead of owning up to their misconduct, they painted themselves as victims in an attempt to win public sympathy and political protection.

The Real Truth

Let there be no confusion:

No MBC staff members are under threat.

The alleged harassment is propaganda.

The real issue is rogue elements within MBC who sought to hijack the institution for MCP’s partisan agenda.

The 2025 elections have spoken loudly and clearly. Malawians have chosen Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika as their President. That democratic choice must be respected.

MBC, as the national broadcaster, is a public institution funded by taxpayers. It cannot be reduced to a mouthpiece of party loyalists masquerading as journalists.

What Malawians deserve in this historic moment is the truth—not propaganda.

