Airtel Africa Foundation unveils plans for improving 10 million African lives by 2030

Airtel Africa Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Airtel Africa Plc, unveiled plans to directly improve the lives of 10 million people across the continent by 2030 in areas of education, financial empowerment, environmental protection as well as digital inclusion.

Dr. Segun Ogunsanya, Chairman of Airtel Africa Foundation said that this is a strategic measurable committiment to unlocking the continent’s demographic dividend.

“Our 2030 vision is a transformed Africa where over 10 million lives are directly improved through our interventions. We are not just donating resources, we are building a pipeline of talent and fostering innovation to ensure the global digital revolution leaves no one behind,” he said.

Among others; the strategy will deliver initiatives by creating a cycle of empowerment through different programmes including ‘Connect School’, which provides free connectivity and devices, and the ‘Airtel Africa Fellowship’, offering full undergraduate scholarships in tech and STEM fields, completed by mentorship and internships.

Currently the Foundation is in an ongoing partnership with UNICEF, a collaboration that has already connected more than 1,800 schools, benefited over one million students and trained more than 17,000 teachers in digital education across the Foundation’s 14 markets of operations.

In his remarks Sunil Taldar Airtel Africa’s Chief Executive Officer said that they remain dedicated to transforming lives both as a business imperative as well as overarching philosophy as they are committed to connect the unconnected, banking the un-banked and enabling businesses and economies to thrive.

“We cannot thrive in a place that is not thriving. This understanding is the very reason the Airtel Africa Foundation was born. It is our vehicle to catalyze transformation by systematically investing in the pillars that underpin resilient and dynamic society,” Taldar said.

In addition, the Foundation will leverage its dedicated Employee Volunteer Programme, channelling the skills and passion of its people directly into community initiatives. For 2025/26 financial year, the Foundation has set specific expansion targets with programmes now active across all its operating countries, from Nigeria to Zambia Malawi, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

