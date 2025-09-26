MCP Thanks Supporters, Promises Party Renewal After Election Defeat

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General, Hon. Richard Chimwendo Banda, MP, has expressed gratitude to party members across all structures for their dedication and sacrifice during the September 16, 2025 elections, despite the party’s failure to retain power.

In a statement released this week, Chimwendo Banda said the commitment shown by members of the National Executive Committee (NEC), regional, district, area, and branch leaders during the campaign period demonstrated the party’s resilience and organizational strength. He stressed that although MCP did not win the elections, the hard work of its supporters was not in vain.

Reflecting on the past five years under the leadership of outgoing President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, the Secretary General highlighted what he described as “solid foundations of development.” He cited progress in infrastructure, agricultural reforms, and initiatives aimed at promoting national unity and peace as achievements that MCP members should be proud of.

However, Chimwendo Banda acknowledged that the party’s administration also faced significant challenges. Natural disasters, health crises, and other unforeseen difficulties, he said, hindered the full implementation of MCP’s policies and slowed down some of its ambitions.

Looking ahead, he announced that the party will soon convene meetings across all regions of the country to review the electoral outcome, assess weaknesses, and draw lessons for the future. These consultations, he explained, will form part of the party’s broader renewal process.

Chimwendo Banda urged MCP supporters not to lose hope, assuring them that the party remains one of the strongest political movements in Malawi. He also reaffirmed confidence in Dr. Chakwera and the party’s leadership, saying they will continue to work hard to reposition MCP ahead of the 2030 general elections.

“The Malawi Congress Party is not finished. We remain a people’s party, with strong leadership and committed supporters. Together, we will rebuild and prepare to return to government in 2030,” Chimwendo Banda said.

The remarks mark the MCP’s first major communication since conceding defeat in the 2025 elections, positioning the party on a path of reflection and restructuring.

