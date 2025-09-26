Malawians react to APM’s first press briefing: Praise, humor, and calls for patience

Nyasa Times recently asked its readers on Facebook whether they had watched President-Elect Arthur Peter Mutharika’s first press briefing since winning the 2025 elections and how they would rate his performance.

The responses highlighted a mixture of admiration, humor, and caution as Malawians reflected on his speech, his ability to articulate issues, and the confidence he projected.

One respondent admitted, “I am not blue and I don’t think I will be blue, but APM has impressed me with his speech.”

This contributor noted that although Mutharika did not commit to specific timelines, he reassured the nation by prioritizing urgent issues such as food and foreign exchange shortages.

Another user, Adbester Chauma, echoed the same sentiments, emphasizing that Mutharika’s focus on priorities was commendable.

Some comments carried a humorous tone, with one person writing in Chichewa: “Uyuyu ndi katundu…osati lelo iyayi berekanani ngati nchenga kenako iyayi kabaiseni kulela munthu ngati otembereredwa …iii.”

Others reminded fellow readers not to underestimate him, noting, “Remember, he’s a professor.”

A number of respondents felt that Mutharika’s answers were so clear that they outshone the questions being asked.

The press briefing also produced a lighthearted moment when Mutharika jokingly remarked, “Let me finish, remember I am the president now,” a line that drew widespread amusement online.

For many, the speech was “100% accurate and unifying,” reinforcing the image of a leader ready to restore confidence.

Others described him as procedural and deliberate, noting that these qualities are part of the reason Malawians voted him back into office.

“He responded in a very wiser but also unifying way,” one respondent observed, underscoring the positive impression Mutharika made.

Even those aligned with the opposition expressed admiration, with one self-identified MCP supporter admitting, “Wayakhula zanzelu kwambiri,” while lamenting the behavior of some overzealous party followers.

Several participants highlighted Mutharika’s practical understanding of the economy, noting that he prioritized maize, fuel, foreign exchange, and hospital medicines before addressing long-term challenges.

One user gave him a rating of “9/10,” describing him as still wise and experienced.

However, not all reactions were uncritical.

Another participant rated him “6/10,” suggesting that Mutharika might be carefully managing expectations by avoiding specific promises that could take years to fulfill.

This user argued that Malawi’s progress depends heavily on consistent agricultural productivity, pointing out the risks of relying on short seasonal harvests.

Others warned against expecting instant change, reminding fellow citizens that meaningful reforms take time to implement.

“Change takes time osati tikafika June muyambe kulila iyayi,” one comment read, stressing the need for patience.

Another participant advised Malawians to be realistic and give the new administration at least three years before passing judgment.

The range of reactions shows that while many Malawians are encouraged by Mutharika’s tone, clarity, and priorities, there remains a cautious awareness that lasting solutions to Malawi’s economic challenges will require time, patience, and collective effort.

Taken together, these mixed reactions suggest that Mutharika enters his new term with renewed political capital, largely buoyed by perceptions of wisdom and unity, but also under pressure to deliver tangible results quickly enough to maintain the public’s confidence and avoid disillusionment.

