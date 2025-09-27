George Kadzipatike: From the Campaign Trail Back to the Courtroom

After months of sleepless nights on the campaign trail, newly elected Member of Parliament George Jivason Kadzipatike has returned to where his true heartbeat lies—the courtroom.

In a Facebook post that radiated both relief and renewed energy, Kadzipatike shared his joy of being back in his Mzuzu offices after more than half a year of political battles.

“I missed these chambers. I missed Mzuzu. I missed my clients,” he wrote, as he slipped back into the familiar rhythm of legal practice.

Kadzipatike is no ordinary politician. A Unima-trained lawyer with over 20 years of practice, he has built a solid reputation as one of Malawi’s most trusted legal minds. With offices in both Mzuzu and Lilongwe and a dedicated team of 22 employees, his firm has become a hub for justice and professional excellence.

Even with the demands of Parliament now added to his schedule, Kadzipatike made one thing clear: the law remains an inseparable part of his identity.

“To those who have been inquiring whether I will quit the practice of law following my victory in the parliamentary elections, I will NOT quit. I am very passionate about the practice of law, and my resolution is to continue without compromising my noble parliamentary duties,” he assured.

His words are more than a promise—they are a philosophy. For Kadzipatike, law and politics are not rival paths but complementary callings. One speaks to justice in the courtroom, the other to justice in the nation.

And for his clients, who may have feared their lawyer-turned-MP would abandon them, the message could not be sweeter: their advocate is back, sharper and stronger than ever.

Only after reaffirming his love for the courtroom did he turn to the numbers that crowned his new chapter. According to unofficial results from the constituency tally centre, Kadzipatike triumphed in Dowa Kasangadzi Constituency with 18,006 votes, defeating Enos Chitatanga who garnered 5,980 votes. On the presidential ballot, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera won overwhelmingly with 21,416 votes, far ahead of Prof. Peter Mutharika’s 1,153.

For George Kadzipatike, victory is not just about numbers. It is about service, passion, and the unshakable belief that one can walk two noble paths—and walk them well.

