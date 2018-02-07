The eyes have it! MCP plot to impeach Speaker Msowoya for associating with DPP

Speaker Richard Msowoya faces impeachment over his alleged association with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and causing friction in the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) where he serves as first-vice president, the House has been told.

Chitipa South Constituency Member of Parliament (MP) Welani Chilenga claimed in Parliament that work on the street is that MCP lawmakers are agitating for Msowoya’s impeachment.

Standing on the contribution to the Minister of Agriculture Joseph Mwanamveka’s dry spell and army worms status report, Chilenga alleged that MCP planning to impeach the Speaker with backing from his Peoples Party (PP) whose leadership of also plotting to remove some of its MPs using the infamous Section 65 of crossing the floor.

Chilenga with other PP legislators are reportedly working with the ruling DPP which according to PP leadership is against its mandate.

“Honourable Speaker Sir, before I contribute to this Minister of Agriculture report, let me put other matters across. There is a certain party planning to impeach, you Sir. But this won’t happen.

“And even my own party plans also to use Section 65 aimed at declaring our seats vacant. This undemocratic tendencies must not be allowed in this country,” fumed Chilenga.

The matter was also corroborated by an MP for Blantyre City Centre constituency Themba Mkandawire (DPP) saying MCP want to remove Msowoya.

However, standing on the point of order, Dowa East MP Richard Chimwendo Banda said the the move to impeach the is neither here nor there , saying the MPs were only making allegations but it is “a non-starter”..

Msowoya was elected into office in June 2014 by 101 MPs against Francis Kasaila (DPP) who received 89 votes.

According to the procedures in the Standing Orders, the mover of an impeachment motion must ascertain that about one third of all 193 members should endorse, or sign, that petition which will be given to the concerned Speaker.

In addition, the concerned Speaker shall be entitled to be heard in his defence, within 14 days when the House is sitting either by himself or through a legal representative.

The petition must also state in clear terms the specific charges which the Speaker is allegedly to have violated and, according to the Standing Orders, the motion must be adopted within 14 days after the notice.

Msowaya therefore told the House that he remains MCP first Vice President after he obtained an injunction stopping the party from suspending him and other National Executive Committee (NEC) members from their positions.

According to the civil case number 34 of 2018 is between claimants; Secretary General (SG) Gustavo Kaliwo, Vice President Richard Msowoya, deputy secretary general James Kaunda, treasurer general Tony Kandiero and Publicity Secretary Jessie Kabwira, and defendants; MCP President Lazarus Chakwera, Ezekiel Ching’oma and NEC members.

The court has ordered the MCP NEC not to summon any claimants to the disciplinary inquires and from suspending them until trial of action or until further order of the court.

MCP deputy Publicity Secretary Ezekiel Ching’oma has since indicated that the party will vacate the injunction arguing that its side was not heard by the court before granting the stay order.

