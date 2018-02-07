Wanderers drop 10 key players for CAF Champions League first match

Malawi football kings Be Forward Wanderers have dropped key players for their CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg tie against AS Vita who include Jaffalie Chande, Isaac ‘Tcheya’ Kaliati, Mike Kaziputa, Bongani Kaipa, Foster Namwela, Precious Msosa, Japan-bound Jabulani Linje, new-signings Mischeck Botomani and Niikiza Aimable.

The Nomads have named an 18-member squad which is expected to travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Thursday for their match in Kinshasa.

Also missing in the squad are Ernest Tambe, Nigerian Amos Bello who has just recovered from injury, Julius Kajembe, Boston Kabango, injury-plagued Ishmael Thindwa and goalkeeper Nenani Juwaya.

Nomads coach Yasin ‘Titch’ Osman has picked on his squad five new-signings, namely Blessings Tembo, Dennis Chembezi, Dan Kumwenda, William Thole and Peter Cholopi.

Others that are travelling are captain Joseph Kamwendo, his vice Alfred Manyozo Jnr, Esau Kanyenda, Stanley Sanudi, Richard Chipuwa, Felix Zulu, Precious Sambani, Lucky Malata, Peter Wadabwa, Ted Sumani, Harry Nyirenda, Yamikani Chester and Rafiq Namwera.

Osman said those who have not made it are not surplus to requirements but that they have been left “because of the formation and approach that we are going to use away.”

The Nomads delegation will be led by FAM executive member Rashid Ntelera.

