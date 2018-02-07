Gangata says Malawians are blinded with negativity: Masters have shamed prophets of doom

February 7, 2018

Masters Security FC owner Alfred Gangata has hit at Malawians for being pessimistic  and not giving his club a chance for their debut CAF Confederation Cup campaign, saying his club will not be Malawi ambassadors in the continental showpiece  because apart from Nyasa Big Bullets, no one has supported their cause.

Gangata and his wife and child : Masters have shamed the prophets of doom

According to quotes reported in the local press, Gganga said Masters, who will face Atletico Petroleos de Luanda this Saturday in a preliminary round first leg tie, had proved wrong pessimists who doubted their financial capacity to compete in the continental tournament.

“We were laughed off as mere fantasists, but we kept our cool because we knew what we were doing.

“Sadly, most Malawians are blinded with negativity. Instead of encouraging or supporting us, they concentrated on negatives and I wonder what they will be talking about now,” he said on Wednesday.

“Not even the government or the corporate world has assisted us. So, we are going there to represent ourselves as Masters Security Services and in the event that we perform poorly, we will not be answerable to anyone.

“But having said that, we  are prepared both physically and psychologically. We are going there not just to participate but to compete,” he said..

Following is the full list of players travelling to Angola: Players: Goalkeepers: Bester Phiri and Chimwemwe Kumkwawa; Defenders: John Chalamanda, Richard Chande, Reuben Kaunda, Tsanzo Dalio, Kondwani Lufeyo and Limbani Suwedi; Midfielders: Eneya Banda, Mphatso Dzongololo, Rafiq Mussa, Francis Nkonda, Sammy Phiri, Amadu Makawa and Lucky Mdezo; Strikers: Vincent Nyangulu, Juma Yatina and Zeliat Nkhoma; Officials:  Severia Chalira (team leader), Abbas Makawa (head coach), Lloyd Nkhwazi (co-coach), Jabil Maliro (assistant coach), Lyton Mangani (goalkeeper trainer), Richard Kumwenda (team doctor), Muhamad Selemani and Alfred Gangata (team managers).

 

Mpoloni
Guest
Mpoloni

I agree with you. Most Malawians are happy to see their colleagues fail and they publicise that. I choose not to be in that slavery… we need to support each other and feel for others when I'm trouble. Umunthu!

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
8 hours 34 seconds ago
tito
Guest
tito

don't worry boss, you are doing a commendable job for your country..more than the many big companies that make huge profits but can't give back a little something to their communities. I am sure the majority of us fellow countrymen appreciate your good service.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 hours 45 minutes ago
Makolija
Guest
Makolija

This is stupid! This fool expected support from govt or the public? Did he ask us when he was registering for the competition?

Angopita akaluze mwaulemu akhale chete. Idiot!

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
10 hours 46 seconds ago
Jemba
Guest
Jemba

Akumudzi ndizotheka. The tree footballs mukapange donate ku Kalinyeke to shame the devil!!! Zampira izi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 hours 17 minutes ago
mkandawire
Guest
mkandawire

momwe inalembera zodiac eshiii manyazi bwanji? ku zodiak-ko

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours 53 minutes ago

