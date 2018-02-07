Gangata says Malawians are blinded with negativity: Masters have shamed prophets of doom

Masters Security FC owner Alfred Gangata has hit at Malawians for being pessimistic and not giving his club a chance for their debut CAF Confederation Cup campaign, saying his club will not be Malawi ambassadors in the continental showpiece because apart from Nyasa Big Bullets, no one has supported their cause.

According to quotes reported in the local press, Gganga said Masters, who will face Atletico Petroleos de Luanda this Saturday in a preliminary round first leg tie, had proved wrong pessimists who doubted their financial capacity to compete in the continental tournament.

“We were laughed off as mere fantasists, but we kept our cool because we knew what we were doing.

“Sadly, most Malawians are blinded with negativity. Instead of encouraging or supporting us, they concentrated on negatives and I wonder what they will be talking about now,” he said on Wednesday.

“Not even the government or the corporate world has assisted us. So, we are going there to represent ourselves as Masters Security Services and in the event that we perform poorly, we will not be answerable to anyone.

“But having said that, we are prepared both physically and psychologically. We are going there not just to participate but to compete,” he said..

Following is the full list of players travelling to Angola: Players: Goalkeepers: Bester Phiri and Chimwemwe Kumkwawa; Defenders: John Chalamanda, Richard Chande, Reuben Kaunda, Tsanzo Dalio, Kondwani Lufeyo and Limbani Suwedi; Midfielders: Eneya Banda, Mphatso Dzongololo, Rafiq Mussa, Francis Nkonda, Sammy Phiri, Amadu Makawa and Lucky Mdezo; Strikers: Vincent Nyangulu, Juma Yatina and Zeliat Nkhoma; Officials: Severia Chalira (team leader), Abbas Makawa (head coach), Lloyd Nkhwazi (co-coach), Jabil Maliro (assistant coach), Lyton Mangani (goalkeeper trainer), Richard Kumwenda (team doctor), Muhamad Selemani and Alfred Gangata (team managers).

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :