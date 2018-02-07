MP Chimwendo says those who dented MCP image now in DPP: Dausi, Ntaba  

February 7, 2018 Wanga Gwede- Nyasa Times 9 Comments

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislator Richard Chimwendo Banda has charged that those who dented the image on the party in one-party dictatorship are now serving the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) at ministerial and presidential advisory level.

Ntaba: Former MCP operative now DPP top ranking official

DPP through Minister of Information, Communication and ICT, Nicholous Dausi has been demonising the MCP.

Member of Parliament for Kasungu South East, Khumbize Chiponda attacked “bad ministers” who dented the MCP image but are now pretending to be good people just because they are in DPP.

And Chimwendo Banda said  MCP is a changed party as people who were  committing atrocities are now the top brass  of DPP, apparently reffering to Dausi and vice –president (centre) of DPP Hetherwick Ntaba, also presidential advisor.

“Some of those ministers are murderers but they are cheating Malawians that they are good people. MCP, under the leadership of Reverend Lazarus Chakwera, is the only party with good people,” Chimwendo Banda said.

But Dausi, who served up to the position of vice president in MCP, retorted that the party has not changed.

Commentators say DPP must come with a very clean slate to be successful in vilifying MCP.

The DPP government killed 20 innocent people during the July 21 2011 peaceful marches. The graves of these innocent souls are there for all to see at Katoto Cemetery in Mzuzu. Former Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) corporate affairs director Issa Njauju was murdered in cold blood under the DPP. The government has shown no willingness to investigate the matter and bring the culprits to book.

The late fourth year Polytechnic student Joseph Chasowa was murdered under the DPP-led government and by people said to be close to the party. While a postmortem by an independent expert has shown Chasowa was bludgeoned to death, the DPP-led government strangely to this day continues to claim that he committed suicide.

The DPP-led government has succeeded in frustrating the prosecution of those implicated in the K577 billion Cashgate—which has been reduced to K236 billion. DPP knows some of its members are implicated.

Then, there is the K1.9 billion fuel stabilization funds from the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) dubiously paid to Admarc allegedly to purchase maize. People want those who acquired tractors that government bought with a loan from the Import Export Bank of India prosecuted.

Commentators  argue that the list of atrocities the DPP has committed and continues to do so with abandon is long and that the governing party should come clean before it starts barking against MCP.

 

9 Comments on "MP Chimwendo says those who dented MCP image now in DPP: Dausi, Ntaba  "

DR MANGA
Guest
DR MANGA

NTABA AND DAUSI ARE LIONS IN SHEEP SKIN .KKKKKKKKKKKKK

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours 34 minutes ago
Gumede
Guest
Gumede
Zoona…Ntaba, Dausi, Muluzi, late Chakwamba are the devils that moved from MCP jungle to DPP jungle. MCP jungle is now clean, but the murderers are in DPP now thats why we saw Robert Chasowa butchered, Issa Njauju, 20 July killings. DAUSI listen and listen very good…..Most of this generation were born in late 80s and 90+. Don’t give us cheap propaganda of atrocities that you Dausi committed 3 decades ago. We dont know them, what we know infact witnessed are the 20 July massacres by DPP, murder of Robert Chasowa and Issa Njauju by DPP. Even Grace Chinga and we… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours 19 minutes ago
Fan
Guest
Fan

So it was not clean previously and killed many innocent people?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours 19 minutes ago
yandula
Guest
yandula

bocoz of such characters as you find in dpp

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours 43 minutes ago
Patrick Phiri
Guest
Patrick Phiri

Very biased article. Malawians know very well that MCP is a party of death and darkness. No detergent can clean its dirt.

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
9 hours 59 minutes ago
yandula
Guest
yandula

This is new MCP; ask those dausintabaetc

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours 44 minutes ago
Central
Guest
Central
Which detergent can clean the DPP’s record of killing 20 innocent people during the July 21 2011 peaceful marches, Njauju, Chasowa and the cashgate and all other …….gates? Who in the current MCP was there when it was dirty? Why is Dausi apologizing? What position was Dausi, Ntaba and Chakwera occupying in the then MCP? Can you trace the name of Chakwera and any MCP current NEC members in that group of the then MCP dirty team? Fisi ndi fisi angakhale atasintha tchile? Dausi and Ntaba can never stop what they love most even if they change parties? Muyaluka musanati……………………….!… Read more »
Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
6 hours 51 minutes ago
Wa Mwale
Guest
Wa Mwale

MCP was what it was before, but DPP is hat it is today, what makes them any clean party therefore? Today all the people who did the evils have moved to other parties DPP included.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 hours 14 minutes ago
yandula
Guest
yandula

zoonaaaaaa

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours 44 minutes ago

