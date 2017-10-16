FA Malawi to block all non-degree holders in presidential race

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu Manda is ploting to introduce a new eligibility rule for contesting an election in the body which will only allow people with Degree qualification to be eligible candidates for the FAM presidency in 2019.

Nyasa Times understands that in a one-day FAM’s Annual General Meeting held at Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi on October 14 which also brought together all the FAM affiliate bodies tackled a number of sensitive issues.

Among other issues the meeting agreed that any person either vying for FAM president or other positions should be coming from any sports body which is affiliated to FAM.

Adding to that the person should also have 5 years experience of running football in the country.

But the hot topic which brought attention to many participants was the one which was raised by Chairman of FAM Legal Committee Jabar Alide who proposed a need to introduce a Degree as a minimum qualification which every contestant vying for the post of the FAM president in 2019 should posses.

This raised a debate in the meeting as some few affiliates were against the idea and instead the legal committee resolved to leave the proposal in the hands of affiliates and asked them to discuss and come with their final decision in December during the next FAM AGM.

The possibilty is very high that the affiliates will make the proposal to pass come December as most of them are influenced by FAM president Walter Nyamilandu.

Nyamilandu, who is seeking for a 5th term, is targeting to block the former Silver Strikers Chairman Dr Mafuta Mwale and Willy Yabwanya who have shown interest to contest as FAM president in 2019.

Many people are asking as to why Nyamilandu is bringing in all these issues when his vice president James Mwenda has no Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) and FAM executive member Daud Suleman who is a renown Basketball player has just joined football last year.

