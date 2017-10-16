Blue Eagles sack coach Makonyola

Blue Eagles Football Club Executive Committee Sunday has sacked its head coach, Audlow Makonyola for poor performance of the team.

A letter signed by the Chairperson of the club, Alexander Ngwala stated that Makonyola has been discharged from working as head coach of the technical panel with immediate effect.

The letter said the decision has been arrived after a thorough evaluation of the teams performance during his leadership as head coach.

The Executive has found that Makonyola was failing to maintain and enforce the teams spirit of discipline and conduct both on and off the field of play.

Blue Eagles has suffered back to back defeats at home against Mighty Be Forward Wanderers 2-0 and away against Kamuzu Barracks 3-1.

The club under performed against Wanderers when there was much anticipation that they will put up a gallant but they did to the contrary.

Eagle’s Captain Micium Mhone’s lack of discipline contributed to the fall of the Eagles when he was shown a red card and Area 30 men had to fight with 10 men in the last 21 minutes of the game.

The Chairperson has not indicated who will take charge of the team in the interim .

Makonyola could not pick up his phone to confirm receiving the letter.

Under his tutelage, Blue Eagles were fourth on the log by Saturday morning but dropped to seventh by the end of the day following a defeat against Kamuzu.

They will now have to dig deep if they are to remain in the top 8 of the league at the end of the season.

