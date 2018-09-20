FA Malawi creates annual football summit: To bring together all key players in the game

Reacting to the furore that sorrounded Football Association of Malawi (FAM) in which a certain section of the general public were demanding the resignation of president Walter Nyamilandu and national team coach coach Ronny van Geneugden (RVG) following the Flames’ 0-3 loss to Morocco a fortnight ago, FAM has created annual Football Summit to bring together all key players in the game.

And the first one will be held on October 27, 2008 targeting affiliates, government representatives, the media, football players, administrators, technical personnel, supporters, analysts and sponsors to openly deliberate and engage in a constructive manner on how to further develop the game of football in Malawi.

A special invitation will be extended to the leadership of the planned demonstration for the resignation of Nyamilandu and RVG for them to present their paper on how they feel football can be managed as they intended to point out through the march they were to carry out.

This was disclosed by Nyamilandu on Wednesday during a news conference he convened at FAM’s Mpira Village at Chiwembe in Limbe, saying this will ensure that relationships are enhanced, ideas and opinions are exchanged to forge unity of purpose across the game.

“Engagement with all stakeholders is paramount for FAM and key to our mandate of creating stronger foundations for football development. The modalities of attendance will be communicated soon,” Nyamilandu said.

“We have observed that a gap exists between FAM and the general football community. We have learnt that the issues of supporters will be handled better by a structured institution within our football.

“FAM cannot solve the challenges facing our game on our own. We have, therefore, noted that there is need for the promotion of a robust engagement with key stakeholdere including people who are outside mainstream football structures.

“To solve these challenges, we need to provide a platform to interact, share ideas and solicit feedback from those who harbour goodwill for the game of football in Malawi.”

On the planned demonstration by a section of the public to express their disappointment over the Flames’ 0-3 loss against Morocco in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers and calling for the resignation of the coach and himself, Nyamilandu said the concerned people should have used the right channel to communicate their grievances rather than using threats and turning football into war.

He hit back at the planners, saying FAM discovered that the motives for the march were not necessarily about Flames’ performance in Morocco but were being championed for football political reasons which ultimately sought to seek a leadership change or a coup at FAM.

Nyamilandu advised that FAM has proper structures at all levels of the game where all stakeholders can use to present their grievances district association, organised club, regional associations and the FAM secretariat itself.

The FAM boss said he is committed to leave a lasting legacy together with his executive committee and that FAM is one of the institutions that has done well in respecting its statutes.

Nyamilandu was flanked by general secretary Alfred Gunda and competitions and media manager Gomezgani Zakazaka. He was cheered on by supporters that intruded the news conference such as Isaac Jomo Osman, Stone Mwamadi and Yona Malunga.

