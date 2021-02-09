FA Malawi give member associations HP laptops

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has donated top of range HP laptops to its nine member associations as one way of promoting use of technology in the management of the game.

FAM second vice president, who is also finance and administration committee chairperson, Othaniel Hara, said the game has evolved a lot and there was need to embrace use of technology at all levels.

“The use of computers is part of our daily lives nowadays. As football administrators, we also need to move in the same direction and use technology to manage the game. We noted that our member associations had challenges with equipment and as a starting point, we thought of buying them laptops. We believe this will help to ease their record management,” said Hara.

Chairperson for the Northern Region Football Association (NRFA), Lameck Khonje, thanked FAM for the gesture saying they were facing problems managing data in the absence of computers.

“Football is all about data and statistics. We were having problems managing data as we were mostly doing it manually. This is a very welcome development as this will enable us to timely produce and manage our records,” remarked Khonje.

K7.1 million has been used to purchase the laptops which are valued at K790, 000.00 each.

