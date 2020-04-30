FA Malawi offers Luwinga Technical Centre for Covid-19 isolation centre

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has decided to offer the Ministry of Health its facility at Luwinga Technical Centre to be used as a quarantine centre as part of efforts to help during the coronavirus crisis.

On Wednesday, FAM officials led by second vice president, Othaniel Hara, together with Ministry of Health officials visited the site and the ministry will soon plan on how best to use the facility.

According to FAM, the fight for the pandemic is for everyone and where necessary, every Malawian who has the capacity should make their meaningful contribution towards the fight.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the visit, Hara said the decision was made by FAM executive on what contribution they could make towards the fight.

“It was a site visitation following our executive meeting where one of the agenda was the COVID-19 itself. This is a contribution that FAM has made and it appears the health officials are satisfied with the facility and they will plan on how best to use it.

“Our hope is that soon or later this pandemic will go and when that happens, football development work at the site will obviously continue as initially planned,” explained Hara.

Mzuzu Central Hospital Director, Dr Frank Sinyiza, commended FAM for the initiative.

“As a ministry we lack a number of things including infrastructure. We are satisfied by the facility and any time need arises we will start using the facility. This is a welcome gesture by FAM,” said Sinyiza.

Football fans have reacted positively to FAM’s gesture

