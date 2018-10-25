FA Malawi postpones football conference: Nyamilandu off to Rwanda for Fifa Congress

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) said it has cancelled its planned all-inclusive football conference to resolve outstanding differences between stakeholders and provide solutions to the national team’s poor performance.

FAM had organised the conference this Saturday as part of the dialogue with some protestors against the association’s president Walter Nyamilandu to resign and for the Flames coach Ronny Van Geneugden (RVG) to be fired.

Nyamilandu, who is scheduled to attend a Fifa Congress in Rwanda on Saturday, said the conference will not be held this weekend, but said it is still “on the cards.”

He said “consultations” are taking place with key stakeholdes for “a suitable date in November.”

The FAM president said the conference will be a great forum to brainstorm and come up with a plan which in turn will help transform the game at national level.

There is a lot of mudslinging and blame-game whenever the national football team fails to do well.

