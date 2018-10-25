Sadio Mane kit donation excite Malawi oprhans at FOMO

October 25, 2018

The donation of 100 jerseys bearing the name of Liverpool’s Senegalise born forward Sadio Mane meant for Orphans in Mulanje finally arrived in Malawi some few days ago.

More than 100 Liverpool FC shirts bearing Sadio Mane’s name were donated to orphans in the Mulanje area of Malawi earlier this month.

Friends of Mulanje Orphans (FOMO) official James Yobu confirmed the receiving of the precious donations which was donated through through  KitAid a charitable organisation that rebrand used sports kit and donate to vulnerable children across Africa.

“Indeed the jerseys arrived in Malawi and we are very greatful for the timely donation. The distribution exercise already started in some centres and we expect to finish the distribution in other centres” said Yobu.

FOMO operates in  14 centres.

Mane decided to donate the Number 19 jerseys after he was handed Jersey Number 10 at his club at the beginning of the 2018 season.

FOMO Executive Director Mary Woodworth said the donation is of great importance and will make a difference in the lives of the beneficiaries.

“It will make a difference especially in the villages because they don’t have the means of getting any money or to be able to buy one t-shirt. Its a dream come true for the orphaned children” she said.

I would have suggest to sell the jersey and use the money for basic needs……

