MCP vague on Mutharika impeachment calls

Main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is vague on whether its members of parliament would back the impeachment proceedings of President Peter Mutharika.

Civil society organisations under the banner Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) are lobbying members of parliament to impeach Mutharika on charges of arrogance, impunity, intolerance, tribalism, regionalism, nepotism, favouritism and incompetence.

MCP publicity secretary Reverend Maurice Munthali said the party would join the impeachment proceedings if Malawians are for it.

“The CSOs are exercising their right to call for the impeachment of the president, they are free to do so. We would align ourselves with Malawians if they want the president to be impeached,” he said.

He said the high level corruption is stemming development in the country.

“In Malawi, things are not working , things are not ticking. I wish the president just resigned,” he said.

Political scientist Ernest Thindwa said he doubts if the impeachment can succeed on numbers because Mutharika’s party is in majority in the 193 strong House.

Thindwa said it is a fruitless effort by the CSO to have Mutharika impeached.

