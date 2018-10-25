Police arrest 3 over  illegal power connection

October 25, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have arrested three people on allegations that they illegally connected electricity to a house for three years which made financially-troubled Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) lose K12 million.

Siyambiri: Illegal connection

Escom public relations officer Innocent Chitosi has confirmed the arrest of the three.

He said the power was illegally connected to the house of Benjamin Siyambiri.

“He was assisted by Solomoni Sandikonda who was fired at Escom for similar issues as well as Patrick Gama, a metre reader,” said Chitosi.

Police say the three will soon appear in court to answer charges of illegal connection of power.

Fayason Faisson
Guest
Fayason Faisson

ANYANI INU MAGETSI AKE ATIWO MUKUNENAWO!!!! MXIIIIIIII

40 minutes ago

