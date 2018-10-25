Relief maize miss in Phalombe

Traditional leaders and members of parliament are up in arms against theft of relief food in the district after 100 bags of relief maize went missing recently.

The bags were donated by the government through the Department of Distater Management.

Dickson Kamowa ward councilor for Gambula said in his area alone, 25 bags alone went missing and has asked officials from the district council to account for them.

“They told us that 12 bags went bad, that is not true,” he said.

This happened three weeks ago during the distribution exercise of the relief food after the government gave 20, 000 bags of relief maize to vulnerable families.

Daudi Chida, a member of parliament in the district said members of parliament and traditional leaders have jointly asked council official to account for the missing bags of maize.

“They told us that some of the bags went missing after violence erupted during the distribution exercise. We have established that there was no violence at all, this is a lie,” said Chida.

He said the members of parliament, councilors and traditional leaders are demanding a report from the council on the matter.

