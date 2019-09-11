FA Malawi president establishes football academy: Walter Nyamilandu Foundation

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu has established a youth football academy set to be launched on Saturday September 14t, 2019 at the Chiwembe Stadium in Blantyre, Nyasa Times understands.

A statement released by newly formed Walter Nyamilandu Foundation, signed by its Liason Officer Kandani Ngwira and made available to Nyasa Times, the academy is based at Limbe Country Club.

“The Walter Nyamilandu Foundation would like to advise the general public of the formation of a football academy within its framework which will be called Walter Nyamilandu Football Academy and currently based at Limbe Country Club in Blantyre” reads the opening part of the statement.

The statement further states that hence realizing that the power that the game of football possesses in building strong personalities and characters among the youth; it is against this background that the Walter Nyamilandu Foundation has put football development at grassroots level as a key strategic engagement area in its operations.

The Academy will involve children under the age of 15 and will be driven by three pillars, namely, total Football Development thus through structured coaching and training methods, Education centric meaning the academy students will be enrolled in vocational training sessions to equip them with other life skills and finally spiritual growth as part of discipline.

Meanwhile, a total of 25 players have been identified and enrolled at the academy after a rigorous process which involved a tournament played in Blantyre in the month of August 2019.

During the launch, several activities will take place including, exhibition match between the Walter Nyamilandu Academy and Play Football Academy from Lilongwe, among others.

The launch of the academy comes as FAM is expected to hold its polls in December this year.

So far, three candidates have come into open to express their interest to contest for the top position of president.

These are Moses Mkandawire, Alufeus Chipanga Banda who owns Karonga United and the incumbent Vice President James Mwenda.

The incumbent President Nyamilandu himself is yet to declare whether he is contesting again or not but several soccer commentators are demanding that he step aside after serving the institution for 15 years.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :