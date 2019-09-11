HRDC security personnel apprehends state spy, beats him up

September 11, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 19 Comments

Fierce government critic Timothy Mtambo says his security personnel have apprehended a state spy who was trailing the human rights activist in Lilongwe.

A national intelligence security officer identified as C Kafumbwa
Assaulted Kafumba
Mtambo (2ndL) with other CSOs activitist during the recent  protests

This has come just hours after the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) chairperson announced a new wave of anti-Jane Ansah protests from September 18 to 20 across the country.

An identity card which the security personnel found on the man says he is a National Intelligence security officer which is under the Office of the President and Cabinet.

His name, according to the ID, is C.Kafumbwa.

According to Mtambo and his security personnel, Kafumbwa, was apprehended while following the rights activist in Area 10, Lilongwe.

“He is one of the assailants who attempted to bomb  our vehicle at Cross Roads two weeks ago,” said Mtambo.

The suspect has been assaulted before being taken to Area 3 police station.

Police and OPC officials are yet to comment on the incident but Mtambo has released pictures of the suspect in social media platforms.

Noxy
Guest
Noxy

HRDC yaonjeza

THE APOSTLE
Guest
THE APOSTLE

KIKIKIKIKIKIKIKIKIKIKI AMUGUGUDA AMUGAGADA AMUFWAFWANTHA

NICHOLUS DAUSI, BEN PHIRI, MCHACHA…APA NDIYE YALAKWA

KALIATI HUMPHREY
Guest
KALIATI HUMPHREY

I feel pity for the guy —‘he will disappear like LULE –‘the guy who transferred chilimas name —-‘just to cover up the evidence —-DPP OPPERATIVES are MONSTERS —

Webster
Guest
Webster

MOB JUSTICE PLEASE !YOU SHOULD HAVE REMOVED ONE LEG AS A WELCOME SIGNAL —–

MUTABARUKA
Guest
MUTABARUKA

AMUCHITA BWINO OLO AKANAMUPHA

Naluso
Guest
Naluso

Good, kumawabwezera amenewa. Next time lock him up, don’t hand him over to the police who are also cadets themselves.

Who is who?
Guest
Who is who?

What crime has he committed. Is trailing somebody a crime. Mtambo watsala pangono kufa.

msundu
Guest
msundu

you are an idiot.

Che Ntopeya
Guest
Che Ntopeya

Hahahaha. Mwagwa nayo. This is laughable indeed. That cannot be an I’d card ya ku OPC and a person on such a mission can not implicate himself by carrying an I’d. Ma I’d a mbava za mu Kawale mu awa! OPC advocates for National Identity Cards. You haven’t caught my sympathy antaaaaaaa!

Gwedemu
Guest
Gwedemu

I don’t think this Kafumbwa is a government employee but rather a DPP cadet. ID iyi anangomupangila just like other cadets put on police uniforms kungoopsezera anthu ndinso chiphaso chongolowera ku ma meetings with an aim of silencing the opposition. Anthu muzinamizidwa kuti he is from OPC/Police. Anyani mwagwidwa la fote lakwana kwatsala your master…his 40th day is almost near.

Nyapapi Pitala Jane Ansah
Guest
Nyapapi Pitala Jane Ansah

You are right. No way on the ID there is no full name only initials. Nonsense, who are you fooling. Mukanamuthyola miyendo before handing him over kwa ma cadet anzake who call themselves police.

Gwelo
Guest
Gwelo

Dausi kuchikamwa kuti pululu

