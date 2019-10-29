FA Malawi presidential race gets hot

As the countdown continues to Football Association of Malawi (FAM) presidential elections the race heats up as James Mwenda current vice president launches his manifesto, with soccer fans expressing what they want from whoever comes in as FAM boss.

Speaking to Malawi News Agency (Mana) former Silver Strikers midfielder, Sebastine Mhone said there is need for change in the welfare of players starting from the club level to national team.

“I expect new ways of doing things at FAM from the one who wins elections on December 14 especially the well-being of players in the clubs and in the national team. The way football players suffer in this country is so pathetic and sometimes it’s hard to survive as footballers in the country.” Mhone said.

He further said that there is need for FAM administration to look into how football clubs are run in this country and see how good they can help them in development of football.

“We need FAM to help in monitoring football clubs so that players can be well taken care of to have good professional footballers,” Mhone said.

Commenting on the issue, Yamikani Napuwa, a soccer fan based in Area 23 said it is high time Malawi football started to compete with other football leagues in Africa.

“Our football is not developing we need administration that can lift up our soccer standards in the country at the level where our league can be compared with countries like Zambia or South Africa.

“We want our players to be playing overseas with the best football clubs and in best leagues in the world. At the moment, we don’t have those qualities starting from football administration and our league is not at that high level standard,” Napuwa said.

Moffat Jere one of soccer analysts in the country said Malawi football lacks passionate people who can develop the sport to another level.

“We have talent in this country starting from the grassroots level up to the national level but the problem is with people we entrust to run football in this country.

“We need people who can manage to put the sport first and leave out their own benefits. What is happening now is that those people administering football in this country use our players to get what they want and leave out players to suffer by giving them peanuts,” Jere said.

James Mwenda said in his manifesto that he would make sure that he works hand in hand with all stakeholders for the betterment of the sport in the country and take football to the rural masses saying that is where football stars are born.

