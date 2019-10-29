Jesus is the resurrection and life

Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies;and whoever lives and believes in me will never die. Do you believe this?”(John 11:25-26).

The above Scripture verse is one of the most popular memory verses in Christian cycle. But what did Jesus really mean when He said, “I am the resurrection and life”?

To understand the meaning of this passage we need to go back to the events that preceded the verse in question. In John 11:1-2, we learn that Lazarus, a brother of Martha and Mary, and a friend of Jesus, was taken very illto a point of death. However, when Jesus heard the news about his sickness, He did not return to Bethany immediately. Instead,He remained in the region across Jordan where He was ministeringuntilLazarus died.

Upon arrival in Bethany some days later, Jesus was confronted by the grieving Martha (and later Mary) who accused Jesus of abandoning her brother at the time he needed Him most.

Martha’s frustration was understandable. It is natural to feel betrayed by someone you consider a friend when he or she fails to live up to the true meaning of the word, friend,at the time you needhim or her most. However, Jesus’ action meant no evil.Rather, He wanted to use Lazarus’ death to drive home some timeless biblical truths.

Firstly,Jesus wanted to show His children that His timing is always perfect; He is never early and never late.He is always on time! He promised saying, “Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand” (Isaiah 41:10).

Nonetheless, although rewarding,waiting is always difficult. A lot of Christians have given up on their dreams, job, business, marriage, children, etc. or evenuse unchristian ways to get what they want because they findwaiting on the God unbearable.

But what does the Bible say about waiting?Isaiah 41:29-31 says,“They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint”.What an assurance from our Maker! Truly, it is worth every penny to wait on Him.

Secondly,Jesus wanted to teach us thatno situation is too big forHim. He is the Alpha and Omega – the Beginning and the End. He is the answer to all our problems! The Bible says,“God exalted Him to the highest place and gave Him the name above all names, that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father” (Philippians 2:9-11).

Therefore, what is troubling you, my brother and my sister? Is it marital problem, rebellious children, singleness, widowhood,orphanhood, joblessness, trouble at work or business place, ordifficult neighbors or relatives? Jesus is the answer! He said, “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.Take my yoke upon you. Let me teach you, because I am humble and gentle at heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light” (Matthew 11:28-29).

Hence, stop fighting your own battles; it is a waste of time. You will not win. Surrender all your problems to Jesus. Allow Him to be the Master of your life; let Him guide you through the maze of life. You will be forever grateful!

Thirdly,Lazarus’ story teaches us thatsometime God uses death to signal a new beginning in one’s life. Anything that God allows to die in your life serves an eternal purpose. However, please, get me right! I am not saying that God is the source of misfortunes in our lives – we know that the devil is. However, if God allows it, we should still thank Him “for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus” (1 Thessalonica 5:18).

Thanking God in the midst of trouble demonstrates one’s trust in God and in His power ofdeliverance. Joseph, David, Daniel, Paul and many others in the Bible went through terrible experiences at one point or another in their lives but they all triumphed.The Bible says, “For a righteous man may fall seven times and rise again, but the wicked shall fall by calamity” (Proverbs 24:16).

Therefore, do not be like someChristianswhose heartsare full of doubts. Theyalways questionGod’s faithfulness, askingsuchquestionsas“Why me, God?” or “Where are you, God?”True believersshould not entertain such questions in theirheartsbecause such questions aredetrimental to one’sfaith.

It is one thing to ask God for clarity on certain matters,it is another thing to question His faithfulness.God is always faithful (2 Timothy 2:13). Therefore, as His child you should wholeheartedly trust His ways because Hisplans for youare to “prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future” (Jeremiah 29:11).

Lastly, through Lazarus’ story Jesus was able to demonstrateto the world thatHe is the author of life. Hesaid of Himself, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me”(John 14:6).In other words, Lazarus’resurrection was a foreshadow of Christ’s eventual victory over sin and death – an ultimate victory over Satan and his regiments of demons!

Jesus is the resurrection and life! If you know that sin is your problem, then you have the answer in Jesus. Simply call on Him today and He will wash you. However, if you have not yet made Him your Lord and Savior then invite Him in your life and start enjoying new life in Him. Be forewarned! Rejecting Jesus is rejecting life and its consequences are severe –eternal damnation (Daniel 12:2; Matthew 25:46; Revelation 21:8). Therefore, choose wisely; choose Jesus!

May God bless you!!!

