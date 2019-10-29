Kandodo decries rampant corruption in Malawi as Parliament drills govt’s spending watchdog

Members of Parliament’s crucial parliamentary committee, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday started an orientation on how best to make checks and balances on public finances.

Chairperson of PAC Ken Kandodo said there is high expectation from the public on the committee, saying people see the committee as an answer to a system that has broken down.

“This is why we should be very excited as a committee about this orientation workshop. It could not be better timed and better scheduled,” said the former Finance minister.

Clerk of parliament Fiona Kalemba said the committee has been entrusted with the responsibility of promoting accountability and transparency for public finances.

She said memories are still fresh on revelations of the cashgate scandal, maizegate scandal, allegations of mismanagement at police and Immigration departments.

Kandodo, nonetheless, said the responsibility of promoting accountability and transparency for public finances in this country is huge.

“Corruption is still rampant in this country; contractual agreements are still based on party affiliations, tribalism and nepotism.

“Same companies being awarded contracts; ever-increasing number of audit queries across all ministries, departments and agencies and of the never-ending and never-closing ‘gates’ through which we are losing public financial resources. This is the task before us and we must be geared to play our role,” Kandodo said.

The Public Accounts Committee scrutinises public spending and holds the government accountableon waste, mismanagement or incompetence.

