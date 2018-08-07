FA Malawi rejects Bullets appeal

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has rejected Nyasa Big Bullets’ appeal following their ban not participate in next year’s Airtel Top 8 Cup, citing late submission of the appeal.

Besides the ban, Bullets were fined K7.2 million for a fracas caused by their fans in the 2018 Airtel Top 8 Cup finals in which they lost 1 nil to Blue Eagles, a goal that was scored by Stuart Mbunge in the dying minutes of the match at Bingu National Stadium.

Bullets fans invaded the pitch, threw bottles, stones and other missiles after Mbunge’s goal which was from a penalty awarded by referee Misheck Juba.

FAM’s General Secretary, Alfred Gift Gunda, said Bullets should agree that what happened was very wrong and because they submitted their appeal very late, they should just adhere to the earlier verdict because there is nothing that can be changed as of now.

Bullets Chief Executive Officer, Fleetwood Haiya, acknowledged receipt of a communiqué from FAM rejecting their appeal but said as a club they are still banging heads on the next course of action.

Meanwhile, Airtel Malawi has said it will maintain sponsorship of the cup. Eagles got K15 million as champions after playing only four games, all of them in Lilongwe.

