T/A Khosolo Jere of Mzimba says Mutharika deserves another term of office

Traditional Authority (TA) Khosolo Jere of Mzimba District has advised his subjects to vote for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and President Prof. Peter Mutharika into another term of office during the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

He was speaking Sunday during a public meeting which was presided over by DPP Vice President for the North, Goodall Gondwe at Kapita Primary School Ground in Mzimba District.

Khosolo said people should vote for Mutharika as he has demonstrated that he is development conscience.

“We have seen a lot of development projects in the sectors of roads and public works and education, science and technology taking place in the north,” he pointed out.

The Chief observed that the visit of Gondwe who is also Minister of Finance to the area was an indication that DPP appreciates the need for interacting with the citizenry thereby providing rural masses with platforms to express their political views and needs.

“This is the first time here at Kapita that we are hosting such a high profile figure and this portrays DPP’s willingness to develop hard to-reach areas,” he said.

In his response, Gondwe said it was a welcoming development for the people to register their appreciation to what government is doing to develop the northern region and the country as a whole.

“I call upon everyone to get registered so that you express your right to vote during the May 19 Tripartite Elections when I expect people of this area to vote for DPP and President Mutharika,” DPP Vice President stated.

At the function, 54 people from Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Peoples Party (PP) announced their defection to DPP.

