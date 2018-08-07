Matiya CCAP Mvano Choir launches album: ‘Kodi Mwakonzeka’

After 12 years of its establishment a Zomba based Matiya Mvano choir of Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP)on Sunday launched its first DVD album in the city of Zomba.

The Kodi Mwakonzeka album grossed over K2 million during the launch.

Speaking after the launch at Zomba CCAP church Hall, Choir Director Olivia Magodi expressed gratitude to God for the strides made over the years.

The Director said the choir had plans of buying a bus to ease transportation challenges the choir currently faces.

Vice Chancellor for University of Malawi Prof. John Kalenga Saka presided over the launch as a guest of honour.

Saka together with his wife congratulated the choir by donating K 229, 000.00 towards the album launch.

Out of this money, he bought one DVD at K100, 000,00 another one at K104,000,00 whilst his wife bought one at K25, 000,00.

Several groups such as Mbayani Heaven Glory, Matiya Youth choir, Chinamwali Mvano choir, Zomba CCAP Mvano choir, Ande Seko, Henry Masamba, Innocent Ndovie supported the album launch.

The Kodi Mwakonzeka album has ten tracks such as Nyamukani, Yang’ana Mtanda, Yesu pakufa, Bwenzi Langa, Wabadwa among others were recorded and produced at Fire Works studios in Zomba city by Gasten Mwepesa.

