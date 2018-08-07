MHC confisticates Kalindo’s property over unpaid rentals: MP denies owing K1.2m

There was drama at the house of Mulanje South Constituency Member of Parliament (MP) Bon Kalindo on Monday after the state owned Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) officials accompanied by Police stormed the property of the parliamentarian where they confiscated several items over an alleged unpaid rental fee amounting to K1.2 million.

Some of the items include beddings and music equipment among others.

MHC officials said Kalindo, popularly known as Winiko in the comedy cycles, has been uncooperative over the matter to settle the housing rentals leaving the Corporation with no option than to confiscate the items.

The officials emphasized that they will not return the items until Kalindo pays back all the outstanding house rentals.

But in an interview with Zodiak Radio, Kalindo denied owing MHC the claimed amount of K1.2 million.

According to Kalindo, MHC first sealed his house on April 24 in Mulanje claiming that he had an outstanding bill totalling K2 million. After the discussion the figure was trimmed to MK800, 000.

Kalindo said he paid K600, 000 remaining with a balance of only K200, 000.

The lawmaker alleged that he had been remitting the money to MHC through one of his workers who was staying in the house. He said it was this employee who fled with the money and some items from the house.

He further lamented that the move is “politically motivated “and that MHC is being coaxed by officials belonging to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) following his shocking exit from the party.

Kalindo is among the notable politicians who dumped the DPP to join the newly formed United Transformation Movement (UTM) headed by Vice President Saulos Chilima.

