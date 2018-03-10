FA Malawi still want Mabeti involved with Flames

Despite South Africa Premier Soccer League (PSL) outfit Kaizer Chiefs rejecting an offer of Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to Patrick Mabedi to be Flames assistant coach, FAM president Walter Nyamilandu is still hopeful that Manedi can be roped in at some points to assist, despite him excusing himself from the offered role.

Nyamilandu, said according to quoted reported by Soccer Laduna that they still hope to have Mabedi involved with the national team

“We confirm receiving the response of his unavailability from Kaizer Chiefs,”said Nyamilandu.

He added: “We will still pursue a possibility of Patrick being available to help with the Flames when he is free during the off-season or on holiday. This will build towards forging a partnership with Chiefs, as well as the development of Patrick’s coaching career.”

Mabedi, who has a contract with Chiefs until the end of the 2018/19 season, was recommended by t Flames coach Ronny Van Geneugden (RVG) to be his assistant.

The 44-year-old has worked with the Flames in the past but opted to focus solely on his club duties at this stage, as they vie for the Nedbank Cup and refuse to concede the league championship.

