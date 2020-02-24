FA Malawi to recruit regional coaches

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu has disclosed that his association intends to recruit regional coaches who will be responsible in talent identification in rural areas.

Nyamilandu made the revelation on Saturday after witnessing the finals of his Walter Nyamilandu Football Bonanza for Balaka District which Mapulofe FC emerged champions after beating Invisible Tigers 2-0.

“We are recruiting regional coaches by end of this month first job for them is to come out and identify talent in rural areas. They will be working with scouts in all the districts …..we want to have volunteer scouts working with the Football Association of Malawi to identify talent” said Nyamilandu.

“The role of regional coaches is not only to train and develop players but also identify talent and make sure that the game of football which is being played is very organized” he added.

Commenting on the bonanza which he sponsored with his personal money, the FAM President said: “I am very encouraged and there is talent out here in rural areas and what I have seen here is what I did not expect”.

He further called upon all relevant stakeholders to ensure that talent that will be identified must be put to good use.

“Our development agenda must start from the ground that is why we want to have volunteer scouts in all the districts” he said.

